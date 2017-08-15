The Next Thing In Gut Health Is Going To Be Sugar Made From Human Breast Milk

In babies, sugars known as human milk oligosaccharides, or HMOs, play a key role in health. A California-based startup is one of a handful of companies trying to manufacture the sugars outside the human body–both to produce healthier infant formula for babies who can’t breastfeed, and to potentially improve health in adults as well.

Unlike typical sugar found in food, human milk sugars can’t be digested by people and don’t make food sweet; instead, they feed beneficial bacteria in the gut. “If we consume them, the population of the good gut bacteria increases, out-populating the bad bacteria that could also reside in your body,” says Chaeyoung Shin, one of the cofounders of Sugarlogix, a startup making a particular type of human milk sugar called 2′-fucosyllactose, or 2′-FL. “This leads to a healthier digestive system, healthier gut, which will then help in boosting your immune system as well.”

Shin and cofounder Kulika Chomvong met at the University of California-Berkeley’s Energy Biosciences Institute while working on a different problem: producing biofuel. Chomvong, a microbiologist, engineered yeast that could produce fuel from cellulose, and Shin, a chemical engineer, worked on improving the biofuel fermentation process. But after completing their PhD programs, they decided to shift course. “After the crash in fuel price, it didn’t seem like a good idea anymore, nor did it seem viable in the next 20 to 50 years,” says Shin. “So then we decided to look for a higher-end product.”

Human milk sugars, which can be cultured through yeast fermentation–in a similar process to making biofuel or brewing beer–seemed like a good fit. In breastfed infants, the human milk sugars help build up bifidobacterium in the gut, one of a few bacteria that can digest the complex sugars. The bacteria help make the gut more acidic, which “prevents E. coli and bugs like that from getting an early foothold,” says David Mills, a professor of food science and technology at the University of California-Davis who studies the oligosaccharides. “It’s telling the immune system what’s, in a sense, a good bug and a bad bug.”

In adults, low levels of bifidobacterium have been found in patients with diabetes and other diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome. When the gut microbiome–the ecosystem of trillions of bacteria living in the intestinal tract–is unbalanced, it has also been linked to cancer risk, Parkinson’s disease, and anxiety and depression, among other diseases.

Eating junk food quickly affects the gut microbiome; in one study, a group of rural Africans who temporarily shifted from a healthy diet to burgers and fries showed both a marked change in gut microbes and an increase in biomarkers of cancer risk after only two weeks. In addition to shifting to a healthier diet, the scientists say that probiotics–such as bifidobacterium, which is added to some foods like yogurt–might help. And though there’s little research to back it up so far, the theory is that a supplement of human milk sugars, part of a class of ingredients known as prebiotics, could help those probiotics work better.