Learning To Cope With Clinical Depression Has Made Me A Better Manager

I’m certain about three things in this world. One, Post-Its are the greatest invention. Two, it’s acceptable to drink rosé all year round. Three, I have clinical depression.

Depression has been the fight of my life, and a secret one at that. I’ve never known a time when I haven’t lived with this condition. I’ve gone to great lengths to hide it from just about everyone (with the exception of a few people who have literally picked me up off the ground.) That seemed like the only option in a world where depressed people are seen as dark, unkempt, weepy, lifeless figures, not as triumphant, inspiring, or visionary leaders. Years ago that led me to adopt the following narrative: I am not strong. I have depression. I am weak.

Fortunately, that’s not my mantra anymore, and I eventually learned to tell myself: Who cares if my brain has a hard time moving serotonin around? By learning to coexist with my condition rather than battle it, I’ve actually become a more effective manager. Here are a few reasons why.

Related: This Viral Tweet Sparked A Crucial Conversation About Mental Health At Work

I’m Great At Iterating Constantly

Treating depression is a puzzle–there’s a lot of trial and error involved. No two cases are the same. You learn not to give up but to experiment with lots of treatment options, therapies, and natural remedies. Some work, others don’t, and figuring out what does can be a really frustrating process.

But I’ve come to recognize that the aggravations of iterating aren’t unique to treating depression. Experimenting is vital to the process of creating a good user experience, which is what my job involves here at HubSpot. In fact, it’s vital to just about every job, in and outside the tech world. Designing a system in a way that the user understands–and finds engaging and delightful to experience–requires patient testing and iteration, and I’ve become very good at that.

There’s Power In Perception

When I was too young to understand my condition, I learned to be highly perceptive. I didn’t want anyone to worry about me, so I became hyperaware of my surroundings and learned how to read and interpret people and their body language. Essentially, I was developing emotional intelligence. Every day I’m grateful for my heightened sense of perception because I see patterns and make connections that others don’t. It’s served me especially well in building a high-functioning team–I’m able to identify dynamics that, left unchecked, can create a toxic environment, and then strategize the best way to address them.