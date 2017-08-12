Murder, Fake News, And Hacking Concerns Cloud Disputed Kenyan Election

Protesters took to the streets in Kenyan cities after a tense election resulted in a disputed victory on Friday for incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. The opposition party blasted the vote as a “charade,” saying results had been manipulated by a hacker using the credentials of a recently-murdered election official.

As Kenyatta—elected to another five-year term—called for unity, opposition leader Raila Odinga asked his followers to demand justice, and there were reports on Twitter and Al Jazeera that police had used tear gas and live bullets to disperse protesters. As unrest grew in neighborhoods in Nairobi and Kisumu, the government said it had mobilized 180,000 security officers to grapple with more unrest, the BBC reported. On Saturday, officials and witnesses told Reuters that police had shot and killed eleven people during protests and riots. Here are the tallies that the Kenyan opposition says shows the real votes in Kenya. #KenyaDecides pic.twitter.com/0jvOAtqQou — Eyder Peralta (@eyderp) August 10, 2017 “With growing reports of demonstrations and heavy gunfire in some areas, it is important for security forces to work to deescalate—not escalate—the violence,” said Otsieno Namwaya, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The police should not use teargas or live ammunition simply because they consider a gathering unlawful.” “I don’t control anybody,” Odinga told CNN on Thursday. “What is happening is that people just want to see justice. We also hope that the security forces are not going to use excessive force.” Just wondering…thought the declared winner promised peace.

Why are Kenyans suffering the highhandedness of kenyan security pic.twitter.com/0mGTgKeAdS — Chinta (@kenya_politico) August 11, 2017 John Kerry and other international observers in the country urged calm and said the results—which showed an unexpectedly wide margin of 1.4 million votes for Kenyatta—were acceptable, and that a review of the election should be conducted through the courts.

“If anything was electronically fiddled with, there is a way to go back and absolutely ascertain what happened in the polling station,” Kerry said on Thursday. He did not discount the possibility that voting systems had been hacked. But he and other international observers said the electoral system appeared mostly fair. “So by paper ballots, there is a protection of each and every Kenyan’s vote.” @StateDept demonstrations already rocking parts of Kenya police using live bullets locak media is put in blackout.. That's free n fair pic.twitter.com/lz4MJY3yQb — Godsbitsofwood (@IQNdesign) August 11, 2017 The commission chairman said that there was only a failed attempt to hack into the country’s voting system, and rejected the opposition’s argument over evidence that, he wrote on Facebook, is “obviously and plainly falsified and contains elementary errors.” Are these the same people who swore to serve and protect ? #StopKisumuKillings. #KenyaPresident pic.twitter.com/m5HEYY3PCR — Shaw Kemp Grady (@skgjnr) August 11, 2017 Fears of ethnic violence have been stoked by memories of the 2007 presidential election, which left over 1,200 people dead and thousands more homeless, and led to charges by the International Criminal Court that Kenyatta had committed crimes against humanity (the case was dropped after the Kenyan government refused to hand over evidence). Added to the mix is the impact of fake news at a time of turmoil along political and ethnic lines; one study found that voters had seen more fake news during the 2017 campaigns than during any other in history.

Sad images all over #PostElecViolence pic.twitter.com/DwOdeT7cHy — Robert Syundu (@RobertSyundu) August 11, 2017 Among the operatives crafting and spreading messages during the campaigns were two executives from Aristotle, an American data firm working for Odinga, who were deported last weekend over an alleged visa violation. The men, who had been in the process of converting their tourist visas, were detained by government-linked men who drove them around for hours, locked them up, temporarily confiscated their electronics, and tried to gain access to one of their computers. “Everything of this sort that happens in Kenya is politically motivated,” John Aristotle Phillips, the company’s founder and CEO, told Kenya’s The Nation. “It’s symptomatic of a political clique that’s losing its grip.” Kenyatta’s campaign, meanwhile, raised eyebrows in May when it hired Cambridge Analytica, the data firm behind Donald Trump’s victory, on a reported $6 million contract. The Robert Mercer-backed company, which until the Trump campaign counted Steve Bannon as a vice-president and in recent months has signed contracts with the U.S. State Dept., has worked on campaigns around the globe and courted controversy for its use of data and personality profiling. Its parent company, SCL Elections, has been involved in campaigns from Nigeria to Ukraine. (Cambridge Analytica has not responded to a request for comment.) Some reports had linked another political consultancy, UK-based BTP, tothe Kenyatta campaign. But CEO Mark Pursey told The Daily Beast that those reports were”fake.” “We declined,” he said. The skies in Kisumu sounding like a busy airbase.police chopper hovering overhead every 3mins.Periodic screams and gunfire. It is drizzling pic.twitter.com/urway17GBE — Odeo Sirari (@OdeoSirari) August 11, 2017

