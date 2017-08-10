2 Dope Queens is heading to HBO because that’s what podcasts do now

Another podcast is making the jump to TV: 2 Dope Queens is headed to HBO next year for four hourlong specials . The comedy podcast, which is hosted by Broad City regular and Portlandia writer Phoebe Robinson and former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams (who can currently be seen in the excellent Netflix film, The Incredible Jessica James) is a great fit for HBO, which has a long history of showcasing up-and-coming comics. The show is also a natural for television—or at least more natural than Gimlet Media’s Start-up, which Zach Braff is turning into a sitcom, a move that kicked open the podcast-to-TV pipeline. I’m guessing the 2 Dope Queens foray onto HBO will look a lot like one of their many live shows.

2 Dope Queens, which is produced by public radio powerhouse WNYC, features Robinson and Williams who introduce a rotating cast of standup comics like Naomi Ekperigin, Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone, and Maria Bamford, who perform 10-minute sets. The show also gets visits from big-name stars like Kevin Bacon and Jon Hamm, and even a few people without meaty last names.

Based on her statement in the press release, Williams is as excited as we are by the news: “We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!”