Marvel’s “Guardians Inferno,” Ikea’s ASMR: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Not only has Marvel Entertainment become such a juggernaut of the multi-character, universal approach to blockbuster superhero movie storytelling, it’s also used its marketing prowess in the wizard arts of teasers and trailers to get fans hyped years in advance of future projects. But this week it unleashed something completely different–a batsh*t crazy music video of intergalactic disco proportions to promote the DVD release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Which, as weird as it may sound, makes absolute perfect sense. Onward!

Marvel Entertainment “Guardians Inferno”

What: A video for The Sneepers’ featuring David Hasselhoff, “Guardians Inferno,” to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to DVD and digital download.

Who: Marvel Entertainment, James Gunn, director David Yarovesky

Why we care: This video is like how you imagined drugs would be like as a kid–and, in some ways, it’s not far off. Considering the video features most of the blockbuster’s stars bedecked in disco incognito, and The Hoff, it’s no surprise it got more than 3 million views on YouTube and Facebook in less than 24 hours. And according to the film’s director James Gunn–who makes an appearance–it was all shot on restored 1970s tube cameras.

Gatorade “History is history”

What: A new Gatorade ad celebrating the amazing career and personality of Usain Bolt.

Who: Gatorade, TBWA\Chiat Day

Why we care: As we all know, Gatorade is no slouch when it comes to career retrospectives, and this one’s no exception. This time it was to mark Bolt’s final 100m race ever at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. Nothing new or fancy, just the type of stylish, fun, and inspirational fare you’d expect from a major sports brand on such an occasion.