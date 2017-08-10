Kendall Jenner Channels Sinatra In Stylish New Adidas Originals Ad

Who: Adidas Originals, Johannes Leonardo

Why we care: What fashion-forward future is this? Darkened ice baths, Matrix-like oxygen chambers, weed-chuffing go-kart rides… This latest Originals spot is like Xanadu for the streetwear crowd. The campaign’s launch spot won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Music in June, and the brand’s Q2 2017 earnings report boasted sales up 28% in North America. Here it keeps those stylishly surreal vibes consistent. Plus, that’s exactly how Kendall Jenner sleeps, right?