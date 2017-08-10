- 08.10.17
- 4:30 pm
Costco just added a registry service so you can buy wedding gifts in bulk
Brides and grooms can now register for bulk wedding gifts. Costco has teamed up with MyRegistry.com for a new registry service for special occasions like weddings and baby showers. Price-savvy parents-to-be and soon-to-be spouses can register for everything from bargain bedroom sets, Signature Housewares wedding china, bulk diapers (you’ll need ’em!), playroom furniture, and even fine art.
The best part of the service is that guests don’t need to pony up for Costco’s annual membership fee to shop the registry. And if you prefer cash as a gift—of course, so you can fill your cart with Costco’s renowned extra virgin olive oil and signature bacon—the registry lets couples set up a free fund to receive cash via PayPal, with a minimal fee.
As Brides points out, this isn’t Costco’s first trip down the aisle. The very big box store is a one-stop shop for weddings for their members, offering everything from wedding food (yum, Kirkland meatballs) to flowers, invitations, wedding rings, and even their honeymoons.
