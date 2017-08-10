Costco just added a registry service so you can buy wedding gifts in bulk

Brides and grooms can now register for bulk wedding gifts. Costco has teamed up with MyRegistry.com for a new registry service for special occasions like weddings and baby showers. Price-savvy parents-to-be and soon-to-be spouses can register for everything from bargain bedroom sets, Signature Housewares wedding china, bulk diapers (you’ll need ’em!), playroom furniture, and even fine art .

The best part of the service is that guests don’t need to pony up for Costco’s annual membership fee to shop the registry. And if you prefer cash as a gift—of course, so you can fill your cart with Costco’s renowned extra virgin olive oil and signature bacon—the registry lets couples set up a free fund to receive cash via PayPal, with a minimal fee.

As Brides points out, this isn’t Costco’s first trip down the aisle. The very big box store is a one-stop shop for weddings for their members, offering everything from wedding food (yum, Kirkland meatballs) to flowers, invitations, wedding rings, and even their honeymoons.

