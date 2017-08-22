Aubrey Plaza On “Ingrid Goes West” And How Instagram Feeds Obsession

Her voice is neutral, devoid of affect. She sounds just like the detached miserablist she made famous on Parks and Rec–a person one recent profile described as being nothing like Plaza in real life. But we’re not exactly in real life.

This is the junket for her new film, Ingrid Goes West, a glossy fever dream of social media-age obsession that might be described as The Talented Insta Ripley. (Plaza plays Ingrid, who forms an unhealthy, deceptive attachment to a socialebrity played by Elizabeth Olsen.) Within this context, Plaza offering a glimpse at what’s on her phone feels both artificial and almost empirically appropriate.

I take a look. The Instagram video, mid-loop, shows Plaza filming another phone displaying an image of her costar, Olsen, who is manically grinning. It’s a copy of a copy, a micro-simulation of what director Matt Spicer had to do in bringing Ingrid Goes West to life. He created an authentically fake version of the fakeness of social media–and the very real consequences of it.

“All of this stuff started from a more innocent place,” says Spicer, who is here at the Ingrid junket as well. “It was just a way to see what everyone’s up to and share cool sunset photos. Now, it’s obviously ballooned into this full-blown industry where you can create an industry around yourself. I’m a consumer of it, but I also recognize this dark side that it brings out in myself. And that split sort of inspired the film.”

Ingrid Goes West follows Plaza’s troubled Ingrid, fresh from a stay at a mental institution, as she hurtles herself toward Olsen’s Instagram-famous Taylor, who exists primarily in an online depiction of tony Silver Lake. Ingrid is not exactly honest in her full-court press to become Taylor’s friend/clone, and Taylor is not exactly honest about who she is or what she’s doing in life. Any viewer who doesn’t recognize some aspect of one or the other in themselves is as self-delusional as both.

One of the cringey pleasures of the movie is seeing an Extremely Online way of life portrayed on-screen. We see what people look like sitting alone, scrolling through their phones. We hear how the princess emoji is supposed to be enunciated in a voiceover. We experience the compulsion to mine potentially enviable moments from life to dangle before a ravenous cyberaudience.