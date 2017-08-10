Reebok’s President Wants There To Be An Academy Award For…Fitness?

Mr. Bailey: Let's celebrate the work that takes place BEFORE the cameras roll w/ a new award: Best Fitness Trainer. https://t.co/tYb1fWGpoI https://t.co/iFGIgXDrZn

O’Toole published an open letter to new Academy president John Bailey through the brand’s site, lobbying to get fitness its very own Oscar category. O’Toole reasons that if there’s a statue for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, why not abs?

The best scenes and storylines today often require amazing physical transformations, and actors and actresses rely heavily on a small field of expert trainers to get them in fighting, flying and filming shape.

The Academy should celebrate the craft of fitness.

For the last 36 years the Academy has awarded Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which has defined the standards of beauty for generations. And the industry’s leading sound mixers have been recognized since 1930 for bringing emotion to even the quietest moments in cinema. For a time, all these artists were also unrecognized.

Why not also reward the people who keep our role models in peak condition?