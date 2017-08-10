Reebok’s President Wants There To Be An Academy Award For . . . Fitness?

There is a long, storied tradition in Hollywood of actors starving themselves, and/or getting into insanely good shape for a role. Remember the dramatic buffness of Demi Moore in G.I. Jane, Robert DeNiro in Cape Fear, or Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy? But does that type of physical commitment deserve an Academy Award? Reebok president Matt O’Toole thinks so.

Mr. Bailey: Let's celebrate the work that takes place BEFORE the cameras roll w/ a new award: Best Fitness Trainer. https://t.co/tYb1fWGpoI https://t.co/iFGIgXDrZn — Reebok (@Reebok) August 9, 2017

O’Toole published an open letter to new Academy president John Bailey through the brand’s site, lobbying to get fitness its very own Oscar category. O’Toole reasons that if there’s a statue for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, why not abs?

The best scenes and storylines today often require amazing physical transformations, and actors and actresses rely heavily on a small field of expert trainers to get them in fighting, flying and filming shape. The Academy should celebrate the craft of fitness. For the last 36 years the Academy has awarded Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which has defined the standards of beauty for generations. And the industry’s leading sound mixers have been recognized since 1930 for bringing emotion to even the quietest moments in cinema. For a time, all these artists were also unrecognized. Why not also reward the people who keep our role models in peak condition?

There’s something about “Best Fitness Trainer” that sounds a lot more MTV Movie Awards than Oscar night. Obviously, Reebok has a vested interest in getting such an award recognized, but all that bias aside, and as ridiculous as it sounds at first, maybe O’Toole has a point. If other physical and aesthetic arts like wardrobe, hair, and make-up are considered and awarded, what makes pecks, abs, and glutes all that different?