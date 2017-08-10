College students, here’s the average starting salary for your major

Maximizing the return on such a major investment may be a matter of choosing a major wisely. The data science team at jobs platform Indeed identified some of the most popular college majors among the 90 million resumes in its database and then compared them to the jobs that most commonly appeared on those resumes. Indeed’s salary information for these jobs furnished a snapshot of average salaries. As the beginning of a new semester approaches, here’s a look at what college majors translate into careers.

The good news is that a major–even an esoteric one like Scandinavian mythology—doesn’t have to dictate a career path. Developing soft skills that can be transferred to a variety of positions can mean more to success on the job than a degree. And there are plenty of things a classroom can’t teach that could lead to opportunities beyond the scope of a single specialty.LD