From CEOs’ Top Habits To Smarter Decision-Making: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we picked up a few new productivity habits from Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Susan Wojcicki; learned what successful people do to make good decisions; and ditched a common three-word expression that may discourage some people from taking us seriously.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 6:

1. Productivity Secrets From Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Susan Wojcicki, And More

It’s no surprise that the most successful CEOs have adopted hacks and habits to help them stay on top of their game. While some of them–like dedicating time for “deep work” and kicking off the workday early–are common productivity practices, others might surprise you. For example, Mark Zuckerberg does not “eat the frog” first thing in the morning.

2. How Successful People Make Decisions Differently

It’s not just in your head: Successful people do make good decisions, and not just based on intuition (though that certainly plays a part). As Stephanie Vozza reports, the secret is in their method of evaluating choices. For one thing, it helps to recognize that the outcomes of some decisions have minimal consequences, and for another, it’s important to know whether you’re in the best frame of mind for deciding something in the first place.