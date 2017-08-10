NASA answered all your burning solar eclipse questions on Reddit—here are the best quotes

No one is more excited for the upcoming total solar eclipse than NASA. Not only does it let them dabble in party planning , but they get to see their particular field of science taking over social media. To get everyone else excited about the momentous celestial event taking place on August 21, NASA researchers took a break from the office to hop on Reddit for an AMA , where they answered the internet’s burning questions about the eclipse and whether it’s worth the traffic headache to go see it.

NASA also wants you to know that animals are too smart to look into the sun during eclipse and the earth won’t be tasked with caring for 7 million blind field mice in the wake of the eclipse:

However, be aware of “the chickening” where animals, chickens in this case, react to the solar events, despite not being able to read extremely helpful websites (*cough* ) that report on such things:

And for anyone debating whether or not to make the drive to the path of totality, NASA seems to think it’s worth it.