NASA answered all your burning solar eclipse questions on Reddit—here are the best quotes

[Photo: NASA]
By Melissa Locker2 minute Read

No one is more excited for the upcoming total solar eclipse than NASA. Not only does it let them dabble in party planning, but they get to see their particular field of science taking over social media. To get everyone else excited about the momentous celestial event taking place on August 21, NASA researchers took a break from the office to hop on Reddit for an AMA, where they answered the internet’s burning questions about the eclipse and whether it’s worth the traffic headache to go see it.

Comment from discussion NASASunEarth’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

NASA also wants you to know that animals are too smart to look into the sun during eclipse and the earth won’t be tasked with caring for 7 million blind field mice in the wake of the eclipse:

Comment from discussion NASASunEarth’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

However, be aware of “the chickeningwhere animals, chickens in this case, react to the solar events, despite not being able to read extremely helpful websites (*cough* ) that report on such things:

Comment from discussion NASASunEarth’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

And for anyone debating whether or not to make the drive to the path of totality, NASA seems to think it’s worth it.

Comment from discussion MeowMixSong’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

Comment from discussion NASASunEarth’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

Comment from discussion MGWaleema’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

Comment from discussion NASASunEarth’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

If you do make it to the path of totality, here’s what to say to impress your friends:

Comment from discussion PM_MeMyPassword’s comment from discussion "Science AMA Series: We’re NASA scientists. Ask us anything about the science of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse!".

