Ouch! Consumer Reports says Microsoft Surface devices are too unreliable to recommend

Microsoft’s Surface laptops and tablets have lost their stamp of approval from Consumer Reports. After surveying 90,000 Surface owners, the publication estimated that 25% of owners will run into reliability problems within two years of ownership , Reuters reports . Those results led Consumer Reports to drop its “recommended” label across the Surface product line.

In response, Microsoft said its return and support rates are “in line if not lower” than the industry average for similar products. Still, users have consistently complained about power-related bugs with Surface products through the years. Although Microsoft tends to fix these problems eventually, they cause a lot of short-term headaches–especially for the type of early adopters who may be attracted to a premium Windows device in the first place.