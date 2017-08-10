Bill who? Fox News profits seem to be doing just fine without “The O’Reilly Factor”

Cutting loose its biggest star doesn’t seem to have hurt the bottom line for Fox News Channel. The network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, reported robust operating profit for its cable TV segment yesterday despite a torrent of scandals over the last few months, including the ouster of Bill O’Reilly. The segment–which also includes FX Networks and other properties–reported profits of $1.4 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, up 19% over the same period last year. Fox bosses Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch credited the cable division with propping up an otherwise mediocre quarter that was bogged down by losses in the movie division.