Bill who? Fox News profits seem to be doing just fine without “The O’Reilly Factor”

Cutting loose its biggest star doesn’t seem to have hurt the bottom line for Fox News Channel. The network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, reported robust operating profit for its cable TV segment yesterday despite a torrent of scandals over the last few months, including the ouster of Bill O’Reilly. The segment–which also includes FX Networks and other properties–reported profits of $1.4 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, up 19% over the same period last year. Fox bosses Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch credited the cable division with propping up an otherwise mediocre quarter that was bogged down by losses in the movie division.
O’Reilly got the boot in April amid an advertising boycott effort over his numerous sexual harassment scandals. Ratings took a hit after he left, but the overall picture for Fox News is pretty rosy in our current era of unremitting political drama. Fox said yesterday that revenue from advertising and affiliate fees are both up for the cable segment for the year. Here are the full results.