Amazon is betting on Android-creator Andy Rubin’s new Essential smartphone

The e-commerce giant joins Tencent and iPhone-assembler Foxconn in a $300 million funding for Rubin’s smartphone startup, reports Bloomberg. The Essential smartphone has been praised for its design and has generated exceptional word of mouth since the phone was revealed earlier this year. With the latest round of funding Rubin’s start-up is now valued at up to a billion dollars. Smartphones are one of the few areas Amazon hasn’t been able to dominate yet–but it’s not like they haven’t tried. Their Fire phone was widely considered a massive dud.MG