A man spray painted hate speech tweets on the steps of Twitter’s Hamburg office

German Jewish satirist Shahak Shapira had reported 300 hate speech tweets in six months, yet Twitter only removed nine of them, claiming the other 291 reported tweets didn’t violate their terms of use, reports the BBC. Alternatively, Shapira reported 150 hate speech comments to Facebook in the same six month period and he says 80% of those were removed in one to three days. Twitter’s lack of action or urgency about the hate tweets (including some which said “Germany needs a final solution to Islam” and “Let’s gas the Jews”) led Shapira to pick up his stencils and spray paint 30 of the hate tweets Twitter found acceptable onto the street outside their office. “Tomorrow,” he told the BBC, “they will have to look at all the beautiful tweets their company loves to ignore so much.”