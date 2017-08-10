FaceApp releases then pulls ‘digital blackface’ filters

The AI-powered selfie app released an update that allowed users to apply “ethnicity change filters” that made them fit into four categories: Caucasian, Asian, Indian or Black. As you would expect, Twitter exploded once images of photos with the “ethnicity change filters” applied and just hours later FaceApp pulled the new filters, reports the Guardian. In a statement, FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov said, “They don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order.”