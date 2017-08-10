FaceApp releases then pulls “digital blackface” filters

The AI-powered selfie app released an update that allowed users to apply “ethnicity change filters” that made them fit into four categories: Caucasian, Asian, Indian, or Black. As you would expect, Twitter exploded once images of photos with the “ethnicity change filters” appeared and just hours later FaceApp pulled the new filters, reports the Guardian. In a statement, FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov said, “They don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order.”
Wow… FaceApp really setting the bar for racist AR with its awful new update that includes Black, Indian and Asian “race filters” pic.twitter.com/Lo5kmLvoI9
— Lucas Matney (@lucasmtny) August 9, 2017
me and my three ethnically diverse half brothers unequivocally condemn the new faceapp filters pic.twitter.com/uMNfIrb73f
— Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) August 9, 2017