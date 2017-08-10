Using Cyberattacks To Stop North Korean Nukes Not Easy, Experts Warn

President Trump warned Tuesday that future threats to the United States from North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously this weekend to impose new sanctions on North Korea in an effort to halt that nation’s rapidly expanding nuclear and missile programs. It’s likely that work is being done away from the public eye to hinder North Korea’s nuclear program, including through a Pentagon cyber-sabotage program that, according to a March report in The New York Times, has targeted North Korea’s nuclear testing for more than three years. It’s part of a so-called “left of launch” approach aimed at defending against nuclear strikes before missiles even leave the ground.

But experts tell Fast Company that doing significant cyber damage to North Korea’s nuclear program would likely be quite challenging, owing in part to that country’s digital isolation from the rest of the world.

“Even gathering the kind of intel you need to do a successful cyberattack is tough, because we don’t know what we don’t know,” says Steven Bucci, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation who studies cybersecurity issues.

A digital attack on a nation’s nuclear program would not be unprecedented. The Iranian nuclear program was famously hindered around 2010 by malware known as Stuxnet, widely believed to be developed by U.S. and Israeli forces. The software caused centrifuges used to enrich uranium to malfunction and become damaged, according to numerous reports at the time.

But Iran is a far more open society, with significantly higher use of computers and the internet than North Korea, Bucci says. That means there are fewer ways for U.S. hackers or malware to enter networks that could impact the weapons program, even as North Korea and other countries have likely ramped up defenses in the wake of Stuxnet.

And while it’s possible that the internet wasn’t directly used to infect the devices in Iran—Bucci says it’s believed the machines were “airgapped” from the internet and that “old school tradecraft” was used to trick or bribe someone into introducing malware to the centrifuge network—that kind of attack, too, would be more difficult in North Korea.