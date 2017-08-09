People don’t want a million individual streaming services

The comedy streaming service Seeso has announced that it is shutting down. “We’re writing to let you know that later this year, Seeso will be shutting its comedy doors,” the company wrote in a Facebook post, which was also noticed by Variety .

Seeso, which is owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, says many of its original programs have already found new homes. As is the case with many niche over-the-top services, it was simply unable to garner enough subscriptions to stay afloat. The service was launched less than two years ago.

And this really shouldn’t come as a surprise. After an influx of individual over-the-top services saturated the market–Sony’s Crackle, Sling TV, Vudu, Verizon’s go90, YouTube Red, the list goes on–it’s only a matter of time before other similar services start to bite the dust.CGW