These Personality Tests Might Know Your Dream Job Better Than You Do

Until recently, recruiters and hiring managers have had to rely on gut instinct to determine whether or not a candidate will make a good fit on a prospective employer’s team. Now a company called SquarePeg is throwing them a lifeline.

Launching out of beta this month, SquarePeg is putting some data behind the hard-to-articulate notion of “fit.” The company’s goal is to replace interviewers’ intuition with assessments that size up candidates’ personality attributes as well as their skill sets. After all, there’s a risk to trying to do that subjectively and failing. If an employee leaves after discovering they aren’t a great fit within the existing staff, the costs of replacing them, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, can amount to 50%–60% of the person’s annual salary.

The standard hiring process–job-board postings, resumes, interviews, and the like–leaves plenty of room for imperfect guesstimates and biases, which often land people in the wrong roles. SquarePeg tries to correct for much this through a series of brief assessments created by a psychologist. According to founder and CEO Claire McTaggart, “A lot of that data is much more predictive of what makes someone thrive in a job.”

Gathering The Data, Then Finding Fits

Over the last year, SquarePeg has beta tested iterations of its assessments on thousands of participants, in order to make sure they’re reliable and valid from an academic perspective. Participating companies and job seekers answer questions about their preferences working alone and on teams, their attention to detail, their big-picture thinking, and their comfort innovating versus sticking with proven methods.

Afterward, SquarePeg delivers a top traits report (see mine below) and goes to work as a matchmaker. “It will identify from our database who are the candidates and companies who should be talking to each other,” McTaggart explains.

While my personal results aren’t all that surprising for a reporter, there are candidates who may not know that they’re better suited for positions they haven’t even considered. For example, says McTaggart, if a management consultant has certain traits that would make them thrive at a communications firm, SquarePeg will point that out. These “highly personalized, curated recommendations,” she adds, can help job seekers avoid having to hunt around for open positions by keyword.

SquarePeg is designed to cut back on the heavy lifting for employers, too. Instead of posting a job and getting thousands of resumes, then trying to winnow them down and give assessments to a select few, SquarePeg’s algorithm takes care of the sourcing and screening by finding data-based matches.