You’ll now have to pay Uber $15 to return that thing you left in the back seat

Uber has told drivers that they’ll no longer be expected to make free trips to return lost items to customers, reports Business Insider. Now when a passenger contacts a driver to ask they come back to return an item left in the car, the Uber app will allow the driver to report they made a return and Uber will compensate the driver $15, a fee which will be charged to the passenger. The move is part of Uber’s “180 days” campaign to address driver feedback, and though it won’t make passengers happy, it seems like a fair deal. After all, why should a driver waste his time, gas, and potential customers to fix their passengers’ mistakes?