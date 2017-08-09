Relaaaaaax And Watch This 25-Minute ASMR Video From Ikea

What: A new back-to-school ad for Ikea that also happens to be a 25-minute ASMR video.

Who: Ikea, Ogilvy & Mather New York

Why we care: Shhhhhhh. Let’s talk very quietly. Getting ready to head back to the classroom can be stressful, so Ikea and Ogilvy decided to jump on the ASMR bandwagon and serve students up with a whole series of relaxing videos, that just also happen to extol the virtues of the brand’s Swedish furnishings.

Ikea now joins the relatively short list of brands (like KFC) who have slowed their roll to tap into the ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) market. I mean, Molly Shannon loves it, so it has to be great, right?

The 25-minute ad is accompanied by a series of shorter spots that get touchy-feely with a closet organizer, cushions, and bedding. It’s all so relaxing, it’s basically the opposite of being stuck in an Ikea store on any weekend.