NASA’s next challenge to humanity: What should we tweet at aliens?

Do aliens use Tweetdeck? Or Twitter for iPhone? Or if it’s something else, how do they read tweets? That’s an important question because, to honor the 40th anniversary of Voyager’s mission to deep space, NASA wants to send a single tweet into the heavens to represent all of humanity . And NASA wants your ideas for what we will send into interstellar space.

The exercise is inspired by a set of friendly messages, images, and music that are on Voyager’s Golden Record. The agency will pick one tweet to send on September 5, the 40th anniversary of the launch of Voyager 1, in the direction of the far-flung spacecraft.

If you have a great idea, you can submit it by tweeting it with the hashtag #MessageToVoyager. Among the other few rules: there’s a 60-character limit, and submissions must be in by 11:59 p.m. on August 15. The submissions will be judged by NASA, the Voyager team, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the public will vote on the final winner in an online poll.

Given who might read your tweet, this might very well be a moment where you absolutely want to say definitely @ me.

[Via Daily Dot]