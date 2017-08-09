James Damore’s Legal Case Against Google Isn’t So Clear

The memo that rocked Silicon Valley this week brought the culture wars to the heart of the tech sector, outraged plenty of workers at Google and beyond, and sparked a nationwide debate over workplace diversity. But its legal ramifications remain unclear.

The anti-diversity screed that had been shared internally among staff at Google first leaked to the press last weekend. Written by now infamous engineer James Damore, it tried to explain that the gender pay gap exists because women are biologically predisposed to work differently than men. On Monday, Google swiftly announced his firing, saying that Damore had breached the company’s code of conduct.

The blowback was swift and fierce: Free speech advocates and critics of political correctness are crying foul, some using dystopian terms like “thought crimes” to describe the situation. Both Wikileaks’ Julian Assange and alt-right social network Gab, among others, have taken up Damore’s case as yet another example of liberal ideals run amok. Then the engineer told reporters he was going to sue the company, and last night he filed a claim with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). But the question remains: Does Damore have a case? Though some legal scholars have indicated that he might, the truth is that any legal battle will be a tough slog.

The Claim

“I think it’s interesting that he filed a claim with the NLRB,” says Miriam Cherry, a law professor at Saint Louis University who specializes in employment law. “That’s maybe not the typical route that most people would take.” This claim invokes a certain section–8(a)1–which prohibits employers from interfering with workers who are organizing to advocate for their own labor rights, or, as Cherry (and the law) describes it, “protected concerted activity.” Often, NLRB claims involve unions, and Google–along with nearly every other tech company–is not unionized.

The idea is that if someone is making an appeal to workers on behalf of workers, the company cannot retaliate and fire that person. Though workers represented by unions are given more protections, section 8(a)1 protects everyone. Cherry offers herself as an example, explaining that she’s a professor who’s not in a union, but she still has the right to reach out to other employees about working conditions. That action, she says, would be protected. Because Damore wrote his memo in the style of a call to action to his coworkers to discuss Google, it could potentially be protected under section 8(a)1.

Cherry’s colleague, professor Matt Bodie, who specializes in labor law and the NLRB, is also intrigued by her interpretation of Damore’s situation. “From a workplace perspective, you can say [Damore] was trying to rally his fellow employees to oppose certain diversity initiates that Google has taken up,” says Bodie. Those types of claims, Bodie adds, are generally brought by more than one person–for example, a group of people who collectively complain about their wages or conditions. This complaint is different: While he’s reaching out to other employees, Bodie notes that the memo is “still personal.” And this is a situation that the Labor Board hasn’t really addressed yet.

Another route, which Damore has yet to take up in court, is his protection of free speech. This is a claim that will likely be even harder to prove. Law professor David Yamada of Suffolk University in Boston puts it plainly: “Private sector employees do not have general free speech rights.” He adds that more often than not, courts defer to companies when it comes to how they interpret their own policies. Given that Google says he was fired for violating its code of conduct, it will likely be hard for Damore to claim the opposite.