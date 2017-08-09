Bebe, The Iconic Mall Brand, Is Back From The Dead

If you spent your 20s clubbing and hunting down bandage dresses for your next date, you’re probably familiar with the iconic mall brand Bebe. Since it was founded in San Francisco in 1976, Bebe has been the go-to place for sexy, feminine outfits inspired by recent runway looks. But in April, Bebe announced that it was shuttering all of its 168 brick-and-mortar stores, a dramatic turn from the month before, when it said it was only closing 21 of its least-profitable stores. Bebe was among the many casualties of the “retail apocalypse,” the drastic downturn in mall traffic that has caused brands like Wet Seal, The Limited, and Claire’s to go under.

Judi Franco, a radio host in New Jersey, was downright gutted when she heard Bebe was closing shop. “I guess I was the perfect demographic for it: The 25- to 35-year-old woman who wanted to look hot for a date, sexy for a night out with the girls, or just a plain feel like a supermodel without spending a ton of cash,” she said. “Nobody but nobody could do this without Bebe.” Be You @herizen_fawn @golden_barbie (shop looks in bio) #beyoubebe A post shared by bebe (@bebe_stores) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:03am PDT Franco was partial to Bebe’s more exotic looks. She loved the feathers, sequins, fur, and leather trims. While she enjoyed shopping at regular Bebe stores, the Bebe outlets filled her with even more joy. Yes, you might have to do a bit more digging, casting aside pieces that were way too risqué, but every so often, you’d find a well-priced gem. “When you found the perfect outfit at Bebe, it was like a religious experience,” she said. Bebe announced that it would hold on to its online presence, but Franco wasn’t so sure that was the same. “It’s nothing like walking into a sea of color, sparkle, and glamour that was the brick-and-mortar Bebe experience,” she said. But Bebe’s online comeback appears far more impressive than many predicted.

