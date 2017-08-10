Here’s why that new “millennial-only” cruise is letting gen Xers tag along

In April 2018, a cruise ship run by Los Angeles-based U by Uniworld will set sail and there won’t be a single person over the age of 45 on board. The new cruise line is hoping to appeal to “the next generation of river cruisers” and wants to make sure the millennials will feel comfortable Tindering on the boat without fear of accidentally swiping right on an old person or something.

The cruises will run along the “Instagram and Snapchat-worthy rivers of Europe,” and include plenty of selfie opportunities in Amsterdam, Paris, and Budapest. To appeal to the youths, Uniworld is revamping two of their existing ships and giving them a “contemporary look,” which includes communal dining tables, a mixologist team, and a roster of international DJs.

“At the time of booking, guests will have to share their age information, which will prevent anyone over the age of 45 from boarding,” a PR rep for Uniworld told Fast Company. And don’t try to cling to your youth with one last hurrah on the high seas, either, because “the age restrictions are 21-45 inclusive, so if you are turning 21 or turning 46 while on this trip, you will not be allowed on.”

You might have noticed that the cruise line’s age cutoff is a bit arbitrary, since 45-year-olds are not millennials by any definition. According to the publicist, older folks shouldn’t take this too personally. It’s just a way of trying to woo an age group that hasn’t typically thought about cruises as a vacation option. “This does not mean that those above 45 are not youthful,” the rep said, “but Uniworld noticed that individuals 21-45 were not engaged in the river cruise industry, so U is targeted directly at this demographic.”

And don’t forget, at 55 you’ll be able to qualify for a senior citizen discount on a Carnival cruise.

