Here’s why that new “millennial-only” cruise is letting gen Xers tag along

In April 2018, a cruise ship run by Los Angeles-based U by Uniworld will set sail and there won’t be a single person over the age of 45 on board. The new cruise line is hoping to appeal to “the next generation of river cruisers” and wants to make sure the millennials will feel comfortable Tindering on the boat without fear of accidentally swiping right on an old person or something.

The cruises will run along the “Instagram and Snapchat-worthy rivers of Europe,” and include plenty of selfie opportunities in Amsterdam, Paris, and Budapest. To appeal to the youths, Uniworld is revamping two of their existing ships and giving them a “contemporary look,” which includes communal dining tables, a mixologist team, and a roster of international DJs.

“At the time of booking, guests will have to share their age information, which will prevent anyone over the age of 45 from boarding,” a PR rep for Uniworld told Fast Company. But go ahead and cling to your youth with one last hurrah on the high seas, because while the cruise is limited to those between the ages of 21-45, no one will kick you off the boat, if you turn 46 during the trip.

You might have noticed that the cruise line’s age cutoff is a bit arbitrary, since 45-year-olds are not millennials by any definition. (The oldest millennials are in their late 30s at this point, meaning the cutoff allows for a lot of younger gen Xers.)

According to the publicist, the cruise operator is just trying to woo an age group that hasn’t typically thought about cruises as a vacation option. So it’s less about “millennials” per se, than attracting a “youthful” demographic. Older folks shouldn’t take this too personally, though: “This does not mean that those above 45 are not youthful,” the rep said, “but Uniworld noticed that individuals 21-45 were not engaged in the river cruise industry, so U is targeted directly at this demographic.” And don’t forget, at 55 you’ll be able to qualify for a senior citizen discount on a Carnival cruise.