You can rent Donald Trump’s Queens childhood home on Airbnb for $725 a night

Quick: Before President Donald Trump’s childhood home is turned into an historical landmark and presidential museum, book a stay in it on Airbnb . The *ahem* historic property is being rented out to anyone willing to pony up $725 night to stay in Jamaica, Queens . While most visitors to New York City would not jump at the chance to fork over that much cash (after all, rooms at the Trump Soho start at only $275 a night and you can swipe a Trump-branded pen), the historic import makes the trip on the F train worth it.

Through some intense magical thinking (and bunk beds), the house sleeps 20, despite only having five bedrooms, one of which will be inaccessible to renters as it is where the home’s current owner lives. According to the listing, the house also has a conference room and meeting space if your company is looking for a unique getaway location for an employee-bonding retreat.

Once you see the “opulent furnishings” and the “giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room” that fill Trump’s childhood home, it’s easy to understand why the president would consider the White House “a dump.”

[via Mashable]