American politics is “event viewing” now. Here’s a Nielsen chart that proves it.

Remember when your local bar held all those “presidential debate parties” in the lead-up to the 2016 election? They were onto something. New data from Nielsen indicates that people are watching a good amount of news programming on TV screens in public areas like bars, hotels, gyms, and airports. It’s a category Nielsen calls “out-of-home viewing” and, practically speaking, it’s just another area marketers can point to when they’re trying to prove their TV commercials are still holding people’s attention.