Jimmy Fallon has probably never stayed in an Airbnb

Jimmy Fallon weighed in on the pros and cons of using Airbnb on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, and the biggest takeaway is that it is pretty clear he’s never stayed in one before. For the bit, Fallon read a series of jokes based on what seemed to be weird Airbnb stereotypes .

For instance: “Pro: Renting your house to strangers is a good way to earn some extra money,” read Fallon. “Con: Which you’ll need to replace all your stolen belongings.”

Or this one: “Pro: Saying goodnight to your girlfriend,” he read. “Con: Hearing the owner say ‘g’night’ from under the bed.”

Still, you can’t blame Jimmy for not knowing about Airbnb. While the service is good enough for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Fallon has probably never needed to use one, not with all those Taxi royalties he’s raking in.

ML