India just blocked the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The tool allows people to view old versions of websites so they can see how they looked in the past. But users in India are now receiving a message saying that the country’s Department of Telecommunications has restricted the site, reports the BBC. Right now there is no word on why India decided to block the Wayback Machine. An Internet Archive employee told Medianama, “Obviously, we are disappointed and concerned by this situation and are very eager to understand why it’s happening and see full access restored.”

