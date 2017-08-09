More than 60 female employees may sue Google over a “culture that is hostile to women”

The current and former employees are considering a class action suit against the search giant, the Guardian reports. The group alleges Google has a “culture that is hostile to women” that has made them struggle to advance their careers at the company. A lawyer representing the women say they have earned less at Google than men, despite having comparable positions and equal qualifications. News of the possible suit by the women comes just a day after Google fired an employee for writing an anti-diversity memo that claimed, among other things, that women have a high level of neuroticism compared to men, which the author alleged, is a reason for the lower number of women in high-stress jobs.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens