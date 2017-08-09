More than 60 female employees may sue Google over a “culture that is hostile to women”

The current and former employees are considering a class action suit against the search giant, the Guardian reports. The group alleges Google has a “culture that is hostile to women” that has made them struggle to advance their careers at the company. A lawyer representing the women say they have earned less at Google than men, despite having comparable positions and equal qualifications. News of the possible suit by the women comes just a day after Google fired an employee for writing an anti-diversity memo that claimed, among other things, that women have a high level of neuroticism compared to men, which the author alleged, is a reason for the lower number of women in high-stress jobs.