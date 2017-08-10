Trump’s Washington Hotel By The Numbers

Since Donald Trump’s election, critics have charged that anyone seeking a favor from his administration has an incentive to stay at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., a source of revenue from which the president has not divested.

Trump’s critics point to the Constitution’s two so-called “emoluments” clauses, which bar the president from taking money from foreign entities, unless Congress gives its consent. It was on that basis that Maryland and the District of Columbia sued the president in June—followed quickly by nearly 200 members of Congress, reminding him that he needs their approval before accepting foreign money. Justice Department lawyers are fighting this and other lawsuits in court.

Recently, the Washington Post (the “AmazonWashingtonPost,” as the Tweeter of the Free World calls it) spent a month (a month!) camped out at the hotel to better understand who stays there and what happens within its walls. Not surprisingly, they discovered it’s a hangout for Republicans, special interests, foreign dignitaries, and those who hope to influence the president.

And they found out plenty more. Here are the big numbers, from their story and our own research:

$120 per night: Minimum price of single rooms on certain nights; on other nights, the minimum can be as much as $400.

$24: Price of the cheapest cocktail at the hotel bar, recently increased from $16.

$19.7 million: Revenue the hotel brought in between its opening last fall and mid-April, according to Trump’s most recent financial disclosure. That number is higher than expected by some hotel industry experts.