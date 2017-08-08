Disney Is Dumping Netflix And Launching New Streaming Apps

During a mixed third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company is ending its licensing deal with Netflix and will start offering Disney and Pixar movies on a Disney-branded subscription service starting in 2019. Iger also said that Disney is launching an ESPN OTT service as the company moves aggressively into the direct-to-consumer space.

Making this pivot possible is a $1.58 billion investment by Disney in BAMTech, the streaming company founded by Major League Baseball. Last year, Disney acquired a 33% stake in BAMTech for $1 billion, but its new stake makes Disney the majority owner.

“This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands,” said Iger.

The news captivated analysts on the earnings call and steered conversation away from Disney’s uneven financial report for the third quarter. Disney reported quarterly revenue of $14.2 billion, about $180 million less than Wall Street expected, mainly due to the still-ailing ESPN. But profit was $1.58 per share, three cents more than anticipated in part due to better-than-expected performances from the international parks business, namely Shanghai Disney Resort and Disneyland Paris, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Company shares fell 3% in after-hours trading.

In the U.S. the new Disney app will be the exclusive, subscription video-on-demand home to upcoming releases such as the Frozen sequel, Toy Story 4, and the live-action version of The Lion King. It will also offer access to Disney’s library of TV shows and movies, as well as new, original Disney shows and movies that will be created for the service.

Notable Exceptions

For now, no Marvel or Lucasfilm movies will be part of the app as Disney determines how best to position them to the consumer. Iger said the company had “talked about” launching separate Marvel and Star Wars apps, but that “we have to be mindful of the volume of product. We want to be careful.”