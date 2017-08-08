advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uber driver’s special delivery: fentanyl stamped “Uber”

Uber driver’s special delivery: fentanyl stamped “Uber”
[Photo: Flickr user Carl Mikoy]
By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

It’s highly unlikely Uber actually had anything to do with 9 kilograms of suspected heroin and fentanyl, some in glassine bags stamped with the company’s name, that were seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency in New York on Friday. But, as Gothamist reports, one of four men allegedly found with the drugs was a driver for the ride-hailing service, and it’s certainly not the news the company needs after its recent troubles.

Fentanyl, the potent opioid often imported from underground factories in China, has been blamed for a rise in overdoses amid the nationwide addiction crisis. I wrote more about these high-potency drugs here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life