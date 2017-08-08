Uber driver’s special delivery: fentanyl stamped “Uber”

It’s highly unlikely Uber actually had anything to do with 9 kilograms of suspected heroin and fentanyl, some in glassine bags stamped with the company’s name, that were seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency in New York on Friday. But, as Gothamist reports, one of four men allegedly found with the drugs was a driver for the ride-hailing service, and it’s certainly not the news the company needs after its recent troubles.