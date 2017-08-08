All three new iPhones will launch on time in September (but in only three colors), says analyst

There’s been no shortage of rumors this summer that one or more of Apple’s new iPhones would be delayed due to component supply shortages. But a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who receives supply chain leaks about upcoming iPhones) says all three of the new iPhones will launch as planned in September.

Kuo says all three of the new phones–possibly called the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8–will come in only three colors–gold, black, and silver. The iPhone 7 came in those colors plus rose gold and two shades of black.

Kuo also believes the fanciest of the new phones, the “iPhone 8” will be in short supply at first, and that Apple will be able to sell only between 2 million and 4 million of the devices during the holiday quarter. Kuo doesn’t believe the situation will improve very quickly. “We do not think production of the OLED iPhone will pick up substantially before 4Q17 [calendar first quarter]; and given strong demand, tight supply may persist until 1Q18 before improving much.”

MS