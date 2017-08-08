As North Korea preps missile-ready nukes and threatens ‘physical action,’ a vacationing Trump tweets

North Korea has successfully produced miniaturized nuclear warheads that fit inside its missiles, according to a secret U.S. intelligence report cited by The Washington Post .

The rogue Asian nation is rapidly moving toward building intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland and has threatened “physical action” in response to new United Nations sanctions approved last week. North Korea has alarmed the world with the rapid development of its nuclear program and a series of recent tests of increasingly sophisticated missiles.

Critics have pointed out that while the news was breaking, President Trump was continuing Twitter attacks on The New York Times and The Washington Post. Earlier in the morning, Trump–now on a 17-day “working vacation” in New Jersey–retweeted without comment a Fox News report about recent North Korean military activities based on anonymous intelligence sources. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., had previously said she couldn’t discuss the report, based on classified information, NBC News reports.

E-mails show that the AmazonWashingtonPost and the FailingNewYorkTimes were reluctant to cover the Clinton/Lynch secret meeting in plane. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

