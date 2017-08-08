As North Korea preps missile-ready nukes and threatens “physical action,” a vacationing Trump tweets

North Korea has successfully produced miniaturized nuclear warheads that fit inside its missiles, according to a secret U.S. intelligence report cited by the Washington Post .

The Asian nation is rapidly moving toward building intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland and has threatened “physical action” in response to new United Nations sanctions approved last week. North Korea has alarmed the world with the rapid development of its nuclear program and a series of recent tests of increasingly sophisticated missiles.

Speaking from his 17-day “working vacation” in New Jersey, President Donald Trump said that continued threats from North Korea would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

BREAKING: Pres. Trump: “North Korea best not make any more threats…they will be met with fire, fury.” https://t.co/WV3P9c460O pic.twitter.com/z9TXkUUQqH — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2017

Critics earlier pointed out that while the news was breaking, Trump was continuing Twitter attacks on the New York Times and the Washington Post. Earlier in the morning, Trump retweeted without comment a Fox News report about recent North Korean military activities based on anonymous intelligence sources. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., had previously said she couldn’t discuss the report, based on classified information, NBC News reports.