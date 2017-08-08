Want Tim Kawakami to unblock you? Buy a subscription to “The Athletic”

If you’re a Bay Area sports fan and you’re on Twitter, you probably know who Tim Kawakami is. One of the best sportswriters in the business, the former San Jose Mercury News columnist recently became editor-in-chief of the Bay Area section of The Athletic, a paid subscription site promising high-quality journalism with no ads.

Kawakami is known for a combative online persona. As I wrote last year, he brooks no nonsense. And he blocks people on Twitter all the time, by the thousands, generally because he “saw annoying/angry/rude/repetitive people responding to me on my timeline.” Today, The Athletic announced a Twitter Block Amnesty program—buy a subscription, and Kawakami may unblock you. “The Athletic is a startup company, with a startup ethos, and my mood and energies cannot help but be lifted by all of this,” Kawakami wrote today. “Why not try a re-start? Why not open the window just a bit, let some fresh air blow through and try to bring some of these Twitter relationships back to the beginning, when we all weren’t angry with each other?”

Not everyone is eligible. If he blocked someone for racist tweets “or were especially ugly in some unique way,” no unblock for you. Otherwise, though, if you’re one of the 8,873 people unable to read Kawakami’s tweets, this may be your chance out of the doghouse.