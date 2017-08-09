Decoding Jaden Smith: This Week In Music

Feels like we’re burning out the summer . We just blew past July, and we’re also burned out from a certain music festival that I have mentioned too many times . So with that, let’s just get into volume nine of the Productivity Playlist.

Track 1. Aminé, featuring Nelly – “Yellow”

This past Friday we saw the drop of Animé’s debut album Good for You. The rapper fell onto our radar after his performance of “Caroline” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is a must see-and-hear, especially at the 3:14 mark. The hype around his debut album built up even more when he was inducted into XXL‘s 2017 Freshman Class. And leave it to the other e-acute accent aficionado Beyoncé to bring us to peak hype-ness with her highly produced, perfectly looping Instagram video featuring “Caroline.” Aside from Animé’s lead single, I recommend checking out “Yellow”–it’s good for you.

Track 2. Jaden Smith – “Watch Me”

Much like Jaden Smith’s now infamous musings, his music deserves a closer listen. Exhibit A) “Batman”: The song came out with a music video that features Smith in an all white Batman suit roaming around the city of Gotham, California. Very direct visual and lyrics, everything seems pretty basic on the surface–but the sound of the song is a mirror to the trap genre, specifically the song by Drake and Future “Jumpman.” Smith is making himself performance art in trying to point to the sound of music, playing into that idea that nothing is new. Exhibit B) “Watch Me”: Based off of Kanye West’s 2013 track “Black Skinhead,” Smith had made it his own in fresh, new way that’s definitely earned a spot on this list.

Track 3. Evalyn, and Sweater Beats – “Filthy Rich (Remix)”

If you’re a fan of Lana Del Rey, Banks, and Bishop Briggs, then welcome to Evalyn, who describes her sound as soul-pop. An Sweater Beats’ EDM layer elevates Evalyn’s more indie-centric track “Filthy Rich” to a mellow, yet somehow hype, level.