Heineken Makes A Smart Brand Investment In New York City’s River Pool Project

Typically, brands don’t just toss 10-minute short films to anyone. And as wasteful as advertising’s reputation is, marketers also don’t just hand out $100,000 checks willy-nilly, either. So it’s clear Heineken, through its ongoing Cities Project, actually believes creating a floating pool in the Hudson or East Rivers alongside New York City may be possible.

The Plus Pool project was dreamed up by a group of New York City-based architects and designers who have been testing, lobbying, and fundraising for the project since 2010. For its part, Heineken has pledged to contribute $100K, if 100,000 people sign a petition to support it.

It sounds like a lot of money, but given that the estimated cost of the Plus Pool is $20 million if they were to actually pull it off, the brand halo for Heineken alone around it would make it all look like a pretty shrewd marketing investment.