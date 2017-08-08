Tile really wants you to notice its new Bluetooth trackers

Until now, Tile has tried to make its item-finding Bluetooth trackers easier to hide with slimmer and smaller designs, but the company’s latest Pro Style and Pro Sport trackers move in the opposite direction . Both are thicker and larger than the basic Tile Mate tracker, and come dressed in different styles–champagne accents for the Style, gray with treads for the Sport–instead of sterile white.

Those aesthetics help cover up new tech inside, which is presumably the main reason for the added bulk. The Pro trackers are twice as loud as their predecessors, and have twice the Bluetooth range at up to 200 feet, so they’re less likely to get lost when you attach them to bags, car keys, or other valuable items. Tile is selling them for $35 each, or $60 for a two-pack.

Alongside rivals like TrackR and Chipolo, Tile is in a race for market share as it tries to build a network of Bluetooth trackers, all of which can be mapped by the millions of people who’ve installed the Tile app on their phones. The new designs are another way to stand out in a crowded field.JN