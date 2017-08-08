Watch Jennifer Lawrence Freak Out In The First Trailer For “mother!”

What: First official trailer for mother!, the latest film from the Black Swan director, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Javier Bardem, and Ed Harris.

Who: Paramount Pictures, Darren Aronofsky

Why we care: Man oh man, this one is creeeeeepy. After married couple Lawrence and Bardem welcome a couple of mysterious houseguests into their HGTV dream home, all hell seems to break loose.

The film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival before hitting theaters on September 15th.JB