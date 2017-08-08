- 08.08.17
- 4:30 pm
AI won’t destroy humanity, says former Baidu and Google AI pioneer Andrew Ng
In an interview announcing his new online Deep Learning course, the Google Brain founder and former head of Baidu’s artificial intelligence group, Andrew Ng, also weighed in on the debate over Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a threat to humanity.
“There seems to be a negative correlation,” Ng told Fast Company, “between how much someone knows AI and how afraid they are of it.”
For those keeping score, he is effectively taking Mark Zuckerberg’s side in a recent online spat with Elon Musk.DT