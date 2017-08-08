Is there fire in your loins? These bras and undies can help

It’s what the world has been waiting for: temperature-regulating bras and panties. After all, if there is fire in your loins, it would be helpful if your undies got the idea and cooled you down.

Fortunately, Giapenta has risen to this challenge. The brand has launched a range of elegant bras and panties that are all equipped with TempPro, a fabric that is designed to identify your body temperature then provide either cooling or heating properties, depending on what is needed. Most women report feeling too hot in their bras, especially when the weather is already warm, so it is designed to make you less likely to sweat and chafe. Giapenta uses this fabric technology on their underwear and eye mask collection as well.

Giapenta is also trying to solve other problems in the world of intimates. It has reengineered shoulder straps on bras to prevent them from falling off, while ensuring they are not too tight. It has developed softer cups, so they provide a more natural shape. And rather than using the standard bra-fit models, the brand used a wide range of real women to create sizes that fit a wider range of bodies.