Instagram just got a live split-screen feature that is perfect for reaction videos

Quick, check your Instagram, because it just got a new update that lets people go live with a friend—without actually seeing them IRL. The company just announced a new goLive service that makes it easy to add a friend, enemy, trusted member of the clergy, or beloved dog to a live split screen. To use the service, simply start a live broadcast and tap the new icon that pops up on the bottom right and tap “Add” to invite anyone who is currently watching. Then you can all hang out and quote Mean Girls, play Overwatch, unbox some new Star Wars swag, run a joint Yankee Candle review, or whatever it is you want to do in a live video with friends. Once they get annoying or start hogging the spotlight, simply remove your guest and add someone newer, better, and prettier.